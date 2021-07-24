Water restored to Carna and Roundstone following power outage

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water and Galway County Council have confirmed that water supply has been restored to impacted customers in Carna and Roundstone and the surrounding areas following a power outage at the Cill Chiaran Water Treatment Plant.

Dedicated water service crews were mobilised and repairs were undertaken yesterday evening and this morning and it is recommended that customers allow 2 to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the water supply to fully return.

In a statement, Irish Water and Galway County Council said that they understood the inconvenience caused when disruptions occur and they thanked customers for their patience while supply was restored to impacted customers.

The Irish Water Customer Care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the Water Supply Updates section of their website.