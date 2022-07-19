Water rescues on Galway Bay and Loughrea Lake

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The RNLI rescued six people last evening, who became stranded on Rabbit Island in Galway Bay.

The group had walked over at low tide but later became stranded by the incoming tide – and attempted to swim back to shore.

A member of the public spotted them in the water and contacted emergency services.

Galway RNLI launched a boat and came to their aid – and found one of the group struggling and in great difficulty.

All six were returned to shore safely – and the RNLI has praised the members of the public for having the foresight to raise the alarm at the earliest opportunity.

Meanwhile a swimmer is recovering after being rescued following an hour and a half search last night.

The rescue of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was made on Loughrea lake – the alarm was raised shortly after 7.30pm.

The Irish Independent reports city rescue crews 40km away rushed to the scene, alongside Loughrea Fire Brigade.

The woman was located in the middle of the lake, and she received treatment in a waiting ambulance.