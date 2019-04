Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water quality improvement works will begin in Clifden tomorrow. (15/4)

Irish Water will begin replacing a section of water main outside of Clifden Hospital on Monday.

The works are part of Irish Water’s 500 million euro national Leakage Reduction Programme.

They follow the completion of replacements works on a problematic section of water main on Bridge Street in the town.

