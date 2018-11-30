Water quality deteriorates in two county lakes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The water quality in some waterways in the county has deteriorated according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Lough Seecon in Galway had previously had good quality but has now deteriorated due to a change in the plant community.

The lake at Ballyquirke in the county, which was previously less than good quality has deteriorated further.

Photo: wikipedia