Water problems in Loughrea and Athenry

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Residents in Loughrea and Athenry are still facing water problems this evening

In Athenry areas affected by a burst watermain are Ballygurrane, Prospect, Raheen and surrounds including Moanbaun Group Water Scheme. – it’s expected a supply will be restored around 11 tonight.

An alternative water supply in the form of bulk tankers is now being put in place in the carpark at Coffey Construction offices in Moanbaun and also at Lorrogate Estate.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, in Loughrea, the areas affected are Barrack Street, Old Galway Road, Athenry Road, Cosmona, and Loughrea Rural Group Water Scheme.

The county council has confirmed to FYI Galway that the pump is now back up and running and water is in supply again.

It will be restored to the lower areas in the town first and as pressure builds the reservoir will refill and all areas affected will be back in supply later this evening.