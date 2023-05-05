Water outages in parts of Connemara and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses in Carna, Kilkieran, Roundstone and surrounding areas will be without water tonight and overnight

Irish Water and the County Council say the period involved is from 11 tonight until 7 tomorrow morning

It’s due to a burst watermain and low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir

Meanwhile, residents and businesses in Ballinasloe experience water outage or reduced pressure today

This is also due to a burst watermain and is affecting Moher, Clontuskert and surrounding areas.

A contractor is on site to carry out the repair works, and it’s expected to have supply restored later today.