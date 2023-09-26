Water outages in Moycullen forced out to 2pm

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The water outages in Moycullen and surrounding areas have been forced out to 2pm.

Uisce Éireann says that that is due to unforeseen issues encountered yesterday during works on the N59 Moycullen Bypass.

As a result, residents and businesses will now be without water until approximately 2pm today.

The works are to facilitate necessary modifications to the water main network and construction of the Bypass.