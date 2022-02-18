Water outages in Loughrea and Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Loughrea and Athenry are facing water outages this morning.

In Loughrea, the areas affected are Barrack Street, Old Galway Road, Athenry Road, Cosmona, and Loughrea Rural Group Water Scheme.

It’s due to a pump failure at the Knockanima Plant at Lake Road – crews are onsite but there’s no estimated time available at present for when supply will be restored.

Meanwhile, residents in Athenry will also face water outages today due to a burst watermain.

The areas affected are Ballygurrane, Prospect and surrounds – it’s expected a supply will be restored around 3 this afternoon.