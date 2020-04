Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses in the Killkerrin Moylough area are being advised to expect serious disruption to their water supply today due to a burst water-main.

Galway County Council says the areas affected include the Kilkerrin Moylough public water supply, specifically Moylough village and the wider Cooloo area.

Emergency repair works are underway and it’s expected a full water supply will be restored by 9pm tonight.