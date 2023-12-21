Galway Bay FM

21 December 2023

Water outages in East Headford and Rosscahill

Residents and businesses in east Headford and surrounding areas will be without water outage today from now (2pm) until at least midnight.

Uisce Eireann says that this is due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Rockwood, Ballyfruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Headford Town will not be affected.

Meanwhile a burst watermain is causing a water outage in Rosscahill today.

Uisce Eireann says there will be no water until 5pm approximately while repair works are carried out.

The area affected is the Killannin Road, Pribbaun, Garrynagry and Esker.

