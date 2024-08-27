Galway Bay FM

27 August 2024

Water outages in Bushypark and Cloonacauneen, Castlegar due to separate burst watermains

Residents and businesses in two areas of Galway are experiencing water outages today due to two separate burst watermains.

Premises in Bushypark, particularly between Glenl Abbey and Lydon’s Steel, will have supply restored by 5PM, as a contractor is due on site.

While a burst watermain at Cloonacauneen in Castlegar has left premises without water since 10 last night, with supply to be restored by 4pm.

The areas affected are from Corinthians Rugby Club to Roadstone, Cloonacauneen, and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these emergency works.

