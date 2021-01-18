Water outage in west side of city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses in the west of the city are without water today.

It’s due to a burst watermain on the Letteragh Road.

Irish Water says crews are working to repair the significant burst as quickly and as safely as possible.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 7 this evening.

Areas affected include Salthill, Lower Salthill, Dominick Street and West End of City Centre, Newcastle, University Road, St Mary’s Road, Taylor’s Hill, Kingston and southern end of Knocknacarra and surrounding areas.

The public is advised that supply to UHG is independent and will remain unaffected by the incident.