9 April 2024

Water outage in Moycullen due to Bypass works

Residents in Moycullen are being advised that due to works associated with the construction of the Moycullen Bypass there will be a water outage tomorrow (Wednesday April 10) from 9am until 4pm.

Uisce Eireann says that the affected area is from Moycullen village to the new eastern Moycullen Bypass roundabout, including side roads.

In addition, housing estates on the Spiddal Road in Moycullen village will experience low pressure and may experience no water.

