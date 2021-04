print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households in the Monivea area are experiencing disruption to water supply this morning.

It’s due to a burst main which has affected areas including Tysaxon, Ballydavid, Shraugh and areas to the east and west of the Monivea to Athenry Road.

Irish Water says repairs got underway early in the morning.

It’s expected supply will be restored by lunchtime.