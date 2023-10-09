Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

Water outage in Kinvara and surrounding areas

Residents and businesses in Kinvara and surrounding areas have no water supply today

Uisce Eireann says this is due to technical issues at Kinvara Water Treatment Plant

The water authority says the supply will not be restored until late this evening

