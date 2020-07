Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses in the Kiltullagh area of Athenry will be without water today due to a burst watermain.

The affected area runs from Duane’s Cross to Carnakelly Cross.

There will also be reduced water pressure in the Carrabane area.

Galway County Council and Irish Water are carrying out emergency works and it’s expected the water supply will be restored by 5 o’clock this evening.