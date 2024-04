Water outage in Kilconly and Kilbannon due to burst watermain

Share story:

Residents in areas of Kilconly and Kilbannon will be without a supply of water tomorrow due to a burst watermain

Galway County Council and Uisce Eireann anticipate there will be a water outage from 10AM until 3PM.

Those served by the Kilconly and the Kilbannon Group Water Scheme will be impacted while repair works are carried out.