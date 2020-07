Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses to the East and South of Headford town are experiencing disruption to their water supply today.

It’s due to a burst main between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

Areas affected include Kilconly, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Logawannia, Rockwood, Bally Fruit Group Water Scheme, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water are working to restore supply as soon as possible.