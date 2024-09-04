Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area

4 September 2024
4 September 2024
A petition calling on local TDs to support investment in young people has gathered over 300 signatures across Galway. The open postcard has been sent to a...
Enterprise Minister Peter Burke will officially open a 6,000 square foot expansion of KPW Print in Ballinasloe today. Minister Burke is also to announce a...
More than 50 events will be taking place next month as part of Baboró International Arts Festival for Children. Tickets go on sale from 6 this evening fo...
Eight Galway religious-run schools are among the 308 nationwide named in the report into historical sexual abuse. Its publication has led to the governmen...