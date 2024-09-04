Galway Bay FM

Water outage in Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area

Residents and businesses in the Cloonacauneen/Claregalway area will be without a supply of water until 3 this afternoon.

The area affected is from Cloonacauneen to Claregalway Village.

Uisce Eireann says this is to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network.

