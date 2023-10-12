Galway Bay FM

12 October 2023

Water outage in Ballyconneely and surrounding areas

There’s a water outage in Ballyconneely and surrounding areas due to a burst watermain.

Uisce Eireann says repair works are underway.

However, residents and businesses are being advised that the water won’t be restored until 10 tonight.

 

 

