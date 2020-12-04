Water outage and road closure in Headford area due to burst water main

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents and businesses in surrounding areas of Headford will be without a supply of water from now until 5 tomorrow evening (sat)

This is due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Logawannia, Rockwood, Shrule Road Headford, Bally Fruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Headford Town will continue to have water.

Also, the road between Carheens and Caltra Cross will have to be closed for a period of time between 8 tomorrow morning and 5 tomorrow evening to allow for the repairs.