Water outage affecting Headford surrounds

A water outage is today affecting Headford surrounds, Kilconly GWS, Gurraun North, Logawannia, Ballyfruit GWS and Cloghanower GWS

It’s due to a burst watermain in Caherlistrane and will last until approximately 8 tonight

Headford Town will not be affected

