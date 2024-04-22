Water outage affecting Headford surrounds

22 April 2024
~1 minutes read
22 April 2024
~1 minutes read
There’s much frustration today over traffic congestion in Tuam caused by road works which are scheduled to last until Friday Emergency resurfacing w...
Galway Chamber is to host a local elections preparation forum The online one-hour forum takes place from 7 to 8 this evening, and registration is essentia...
An information evening on housing grants and supports will be held in Clifden this evening. It’s being organised by Connemara Chamber of Commerce in...
Almost half of all private sector employees in County Galway are employed by small businesses. That’s according to CSO data, with small businesses d...