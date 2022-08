Galway Bay fm newsroom – Large parts of North Galway will face water disruptions today due to repair works on a major leak.

Crews are working to address a significant leak on the water main at Carheens, Belclare.

There will be disruption to a large area including Kilconly West, Ballyfruit, Garraun, Liss, Logawannia, Annaghdown, Corrandulla, Headford and Crosswood.

Works are now underway – with disruptions expected to last until 7 this evening.