19 January 2024

Water mains which caused boil water notices outside Tuam town to be replaced next week

The defective water mains that caused boil water notices for premises on the Milltown Road just outside Tuam town last year will be replaced next week.

Councillor Pete Roche has confirmed that Farren Contractors will be on site next week to carry out the works.

It’s expected the upgrade will take 10 to 12 weeks, and Uisce Eireann says disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Cllr Roche says the works will be a huge relief to residents in the area who have been impacted by poor water quality:

