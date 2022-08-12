Inis Óirr still one of 24 areas still impacted by drought conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Aran Island of Inis Oirr remains on Irish Water’s list of just 24 areas imacted by drought conditions.

The company is not anticipating introducing a hose-pipe ban in the short to medium term – despite what it has described as the challenging conditions due to the prolonged dry spell.

It says the vast majority of its 750 treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply.

The utility company has implemented a range of measures including tankering and night-time restrictions to protect supplies.

However Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations Tom Cuddy says further measures may have to be introduced if water supplies come under further pressure.