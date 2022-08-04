80,000 city residents to benefit from more reliable water supply as works begin this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 80,000 Galway city residents are to benefit from a safer, more reliable water supply, with works beginning this week.

Construction has started of a replacement water intake and associated transfer water main along the banks of the River Corrib.

It means that when water levels run low in the River Corrib, water production at the Terryland Water Treatment Plant will be able to continue as normal.

Irish Water are working in partnership with the city council on the Galway City Public Water Supply Scheme.