Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach says the country will experience some of its “darkest days” when Covid 19 peaks here.

Leo Varadkar says people’s actions are making a difference, but that we need to redouble our efforts in the coming weeks.

Although the spread of the virus is slowing, he’s concerned about the rising death toll and number of people being hospitalised.

In an Easter message, Leo Varadkar says there can be no room for complacency.

Your actions are making a difference. The spread of the virus is slowing. It’s more important than ever that we persevere. Taking what we have learned we will build a better society at the end of this — a great society for a great people. Happy Easter. pic.twitter.com/elLd4XKc9O — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 12, 2020