Watch: Seanad hears Ballinasloe ready to fight latest attempt to build waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard that the people of Ballinasloe are ready to once again fight an attempt to build a waste transfer station in the town.

The matter was raised by Senator Aisling Dolan, following the recent advertisement of plans to lodge a fresh application.

The latest application will be the third attempt by Bruscar Bhearna Teoranta to gain a permit to operate a waste transfer facility at Pollboy.

In January of this year, Galway County Council refused an application from the firm.

While in late 2017, a permit was granted by the local authority – but this decision was later overturned following a High Court action taken by Ballinasloe residents.

Speaking in the Seanad, Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan said they’re ready to fight the latest application – as Ballinasloe town just isn’t a suitable location.