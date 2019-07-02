Waste company succeeds in overturning council decision on increased tonnage at Oranmore facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A waste company has been successful in overturning a decision by the council relating to increased tonnage at a materials recovery facility in Oranmore.

Walsh Waste Limited was initially refused planning permission to increase its tonnage at Deerpark from 22 thousand tonnes per year to 50 thousand tonnes.

However An Bord Pleanála which has overturned the council’s decision and is allowing the increased tonnage.

County planners had deemed the application unacceptable stating that it would compromise the future of the industrial zoned lands at Deerpark in Oranmore.

However Walsh Waste argued that the site is an ideal location for a development of this type.

An Bord Pleanála considered the planned increased tonnage, the location of the facility and its proximity to the regional and local road network.

The board decided that subject to conditions it woulds not seriously injure the amenities of the area.

The higher planning authority has attached 10 conditions to the grant of permission for increased tonnage at the materials recovery facility at Deerpark in Oranmore.

Mitigation and monitoring measures set out in the Environmental Impact Assessement must be carried out in full.

Also, the volume of materials to be handled at the facility is restricted to 30 thousand tonnes annually of construction and demolition waste and dry commercial waste and 20 thousand tonnes of non-hazardous liquid waste.