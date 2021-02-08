Warning use of CCTV not magic solution to “blight” of illegal dumping across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The use of CCTV isn’t a magic solution to the “blight” of illegal dumping across Galway.

That was the message delivered at today’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

The controversial ban on using CCTV to catch and prosecute illegal dumpers lead to a lengthy debate on how best to tackle the situation going forward.

Councillor James Charity said CCTV can’t solve everything, and suggested that the local authority needs to consider employing litter pickers as part of an overall solution.

Ann Dolan of the Environment Section agreed and said CCTV, which is currently unusable due to GDPR issues, will be just a small but important part of the overall jigsaw.

Other measures discussed today included awareness campaigns, increased numbers of enforcement officers and greater collaboration with local community groups.

Meanwhile, Councillor Moegie Maher argued it’s also critical to combat misconceptions that nothing is being done about the scourge of illegal dumping.

He noted that just last week, an individual was successfully prosecuted and fined €1,000.

Councillor Maher also said that waste presentation bye-laws are also in the works, that will require people to prove how they are disposing of their waste.

Councillor James Charity says while CCTV is an important tool, it’s not a single solution to the current situation….

