Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Warning signage to go up along N59 due to “out of control” numbers of deer

Share story:
Warning signage to go up along N59 due to “out of control” numbers of deer

Warning signage is to be put up along the N59 this side of Christmas due to high numbers of deer crossing the road.

The matter has been raised at County Hall, where a meeting of Connemara Councillors heard the problem has “gotten out of control” in recent years.

Councillor Gerry King warned it’s not becoming a problem – it is already a big problem.

Council management advised that signage has been ordered and should be in place before Christmas.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor King after the meeting to find out more.

Share story:

Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year

Fine Gael has selected candidates for local elections in Athenry-Oranmore next year. They are sitting councillor David Collins from Turloughmore, and form...

Plans for new housing estate in Ballygar

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Ballygar. Claire and Kevin Tierney are seeking permission to build 16 two-storey homes at a site off th...

Frustration over stalled bus shelter for Oughterard due to wheelchair concerns

A local councillor is frustrated that a bus shelter cannot be installed in Oughterard – because of what he claims are unrealistic wheelchair require...

Eye witness accounts of Israel and West Bank to be shared at public meetings in Tuam and Knocknacarra

Stories from Israel and the West Bank will be shared at two public meetings in Tuam and Knocknacarra. Máire Ní Mheibhric has volunteered in the West Ban...