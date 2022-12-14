Warning rural pubs across Galway facing closure over exclusion from energy support scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chair of the Galway Vintners is warning that many rural pubs are facing closure due to their exclusion from a vital Government energy support scheme.

The Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme allows businesses to claim back 40 percent of the increase in energy costs over the winter period.

But it’s only open to premises connected to the natural gas pipeline – meaning 1,500 pubs across the country are excluded.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway VFI Chair Joe Sheridan says it’s blatant discrimination against rural areas.