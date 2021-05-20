Warning rent pressure zone rules not being adhered to in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Housing charity Threshold has warned that rent pressure zone rules are not being adhered to in Galway.

It’s pointing out that the cost of renting a double room in Galway City Centre is up 16 percent over the past year.

While rents across the wider Connacht-Ulster region rose by eight percent during the same time.

It also notes that HAP limits in the city are only €575 for one adult or €650 for a couple – but the average rent in the area is now €1,400.

Threshold says many young workers on minimum wage are now spending 30 percent of their take home pay to rent a room in a shared house.

Karina Timothy of Galway Threshold says the chances for ordinary renters of finding a suitable home, under the time pressure that comes with moving house, are now very slim.

She says many renters or first-time buyers are facing an “impossible” situation.