Warning public parks may be shut down if social distancing not respected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chief executives of Galway’s local authorities are urging the public to practice social distancing while using public parks and amenities.

The warning follows reports of large crowds at public parks and beaches across the city and county over the weekend.

The Chief Executive of Galway County Council, Kevin Kelly, has warned that Galway’s public parks and amenities may need to be shut down if people do not follow social distancing guidelines.

He says if people won’t respect guidance, the council will have to take action.

Meanwhile, City CEO Brendan McGrath says city public amenities will remain open around Galway City until advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team, who meet tomorrow to discuss new guidelines on social distancing.

He says many councillors are calling for the closure of city public spaces such as the Prom in Salthill.

The Government says its received a significant level of feedback and concern regarding people not following social distancing guidelines over the weekend.

Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Elizabeth Canavan says the Government is to hold discussions with park operators today.