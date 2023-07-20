Warning over contractors demanding cash for tarmac “botch jobs” in North Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a warning over so-called cowboy contractors in the North Galway area, demanding money for doing shoddy tarmac work.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says they’ve been active in the area in recent days, and are particularly targeting the elderly.

He says one elderly man in Headford handed over cash yesterday after a “botch job” was done on his driveway.

He claims the money was later returned after Gardaí attended the scene.

Councillor Reddington says he can’t understand how those responsible for the shoddy work are getting away with it.