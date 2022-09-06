Warning older people across Galway “scared stiff” of difficult winter ahead

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A member of the Galway County Older People’s Council is warning that many older people across Galway are “scared stiff” of what lies ahead this winter.

Padraig Neenan was contributing to a debate on Galway Talks discussing our older population, the rising cost of living, and the upcoming budget.

He also pointed out that while we tend to associate elderly isolation with the county, it’s also a considerable problem for older people living within the city.

He argued it’s a very sad day when older people are left to feel vunlerable and afraid.