Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council needs to urgently prepare supports for local businesses facing an impending “catastrophe” due to the spiralling cost of energy.

That’s according to Councillor Tim Broderick, who told a meeting this week that he’s not sure the local authority really grasps the seriousness of the situation.

Councillor Broderick says businesses are facing mounting and unsustainable costs – and action is needed now.