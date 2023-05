Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a warning that “lessons must be learned” as the Martin Roundabout works are finally set to cross the finish line in the coming weeks.

The project was originally expected to be completed last summer, but the deadline was extended on several occasions.

The latest date for the new signalised junction to go live is Monday, June 19th.

Speaking to David Nevin, Councillor Alan Cheevers said it’s the first time he can actually believe the date