Warning issued as Portiuncula Hospital Emergency Department under extreme pressure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Hospital Group has issued a statement advising the public that the Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital is extremely busy.

It says the Ballinasloe hospital has seen a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illness.

According to the INMO, Portiuncula is today the third most overcrowded hospital nationwide, with 29 patients waiting for beds.

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Portiuncula is extremely busy today – and patients will experience long delays.

It states the hospital has seen a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with respiratory and flu like illnesses.

Action are underway to try and alleviate the waiting times but the public are being asked to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergency.

Saolta is advising that patients should contact their GP or GP out-of-hours service in the first instance.

It’s also requesting that only immediate family visit patients at the hospital – and is reminding the public and visitors are limited to two at any one time.

It adds that children should not visit the hospital unless in exceptional circumstances following discussion with staff.

Saolta is appealing for cooperation from the public to ensure it can protect the many patients at Portiuncula who are currently very sick.