Warning issued as Emergency Department at UHG “extremely busy”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A warning has been issued that the Emergency Department at UHG is extremely busy today with a high level of attendance.

According to the INMO, there are 30 people on trolleys at the hospital today, the 2nd highest figure nationwide.

While the figure of 30 patients on trolleys at UHG is high under normal circumstances, it creates additional pressures when combined with Covid-19 restrictions.

It’s a problem that has arisen several times in recent months, and has on occassion seen the cancellation of some non-urgent elective procedures.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group acknowledges that the Emergency Department is extremely busy today and bed availability is under pressure.

As a result, many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to a ward for treatment.

It adds the situation is being monitored closely and if necessary, some elective procedures many be postponed later this week.

The public are being asked to contact their GP or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

In addition, they’re advised the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.