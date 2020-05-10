Warning Ireland could see 1,800 extra cancer deaths over next 12 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a warning Ireland could see up to 1,800 additional cancer deaths over the next 12 months.

Fianna Fail’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly has raised concern about a 56 percent drop in GP referrals to cancer clinics since the outbreak of Covid-19.

In the Sunday Times, he’s warning the trend could result in Ireland having more additional deaths than Covid-19 fatalities over a year.

Consultant medical oncologist at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Professor John Crown hopes that can be avoided.

He says the current restrictions are no doubt having a ‘slowdown effects’ on diagnostic testing and operations, but it’s vital we try and get things back to normal over the coming weeks.

