Warning impact of Shannonbridge power plant closure on Ballinasloe ‘grossly underestimated’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Roscommon TD is warning that the full impact of the closure of Shannonbridge power plant on the wider Ballinasloe area is being grossly underestimated.

The ESB power plant in West Offaly is one of two midlands plants set to be closed by the end of next year.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says there has been very poor job creation in the wider Ballinasloe area in recent years and many people have relied on employment at Shannonbridge.

He says a multi-million euro transition fund established between Government allocations and contributions from the ESB is not adequate to deal with the pace of transition and widescale job losses.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says much more work must be done to attract alternative industries to the region.