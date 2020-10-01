Warning Galway’s local authorities facing ‘devastating’ impact on services due to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city and county Councils are facing potentially devastating impacts on public services due to COVID-19 unless additional funding is forthcoming from the Government.

The situation was raised in the Seanad, where Senator Sean Kyne requested a debate with Minister for Local Government, Darragh O’ Brien.

He said both councils are under pressure in a number of areas – including rental income, planning fees, parking charges and fines, uncollectable rates and increased Covid-19 related expenditure.

He warned that without additional further, both local authorities will be forced to impose significant cuts to services, as well as capital projects.

The matter also arose at a recent meeting of Galway County Council – where discussion over the long-running issue of the local authority being historically under-funded once again dominated the chamber.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Sean Kyne warned that if extra funding is not forthcoming, the impact on public services in Galway will be devastating…..