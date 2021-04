print

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway drivers are being warned that Gardai will be out in force this Easter bank holiday weekend to crack down on drug and drink driving.

Across the country, there’s been an 11 per cent rise in drug driving detections in the first 3 months of this year.

Most drug drivers were found to be using cannabis.

Road Safety Authority spokesperson, Brian Farrell says more motorists are also using cocaine.