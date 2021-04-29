Warning as University Hospital Galway “extremely busy” with significant number of patients awaiting beds

print

Media Statement – University Hospital Galway is extremely busy today, 29th April 2021

University Hospital Galway is extremely busy today with a significant number of patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED), many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and we regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service, in the first instance.

We would also like to remind patients that the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

As part of the hospital’s COVID-19 measures, we ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but we need to do this to minimise everybody’s risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED.