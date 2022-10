Volunteers from the War of Independence will be commemorated in Corr na Móna tomorrow.

All are welcome to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the former hideout “Pluais na nÓglach” at 11:30am.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled, along with music from local musicians and reading from military archives.

Peadar Breathnach, whose uncle had the hideout, outlines the reasoning for the commemoration,