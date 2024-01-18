Walsh Waste employee unites ring lost in portaloo with woman in Germany

In a somewhat unlikely tale of going the extra mile to provide good customer service, Walsh Waste has reunited a ring which was lost in a portaloo with its owner in Germany.

The ring is described as being cherished and rich in sentimental value, and went missing at the Galway Sportsground

Suzanne Quinn, who is living in Germany, contacted Walsh Waste, and Gurteen-native Tomas Dunleavy took on the task to search for it.

Tomas explains how he was able to track down the ring and reunite it with Suzanne: