Walk-in vaccination clinics to resume at Ballybrit from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t received a first dose vaccine is being urged to attend a walk-in vaccinaton clinic at Ballybrit in the city from tomorrow.

People who are waiting for their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

Tomorrow, Friday, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, there will be a walk-in clinic for Moderna Dose 2, for anyone who received their first dose before July 22nd.

On Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm, there will be a walk-in clinic for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2, the second dose being for those who received a first dose before August 1st.

On Sunday, from 9am to 12.30pm, the walk-in clinic will also be for both doses of Pfizer, with the second dose being for those who received a first dose before August 2nd.

It comes as 124,000 of those aged between 12 and 15 have now registered for a Covid vaccine – while 72,000 have now received a first dose.

Damien McCallion, the director of the HSE’s vaccination campaign, says parents still considering the issue should look at official information sources.

