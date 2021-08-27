Walk-in vaccination clinics to open for over 12’s at Ballybrit this weekend

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in vaccination clinics are to open for over 12’s at the Ballybrit vaccination centre this weekend.

The clinics will be open to those who have yet to receive a first dose, or those who are waiting for a second dose of Pfizer, once the interval period has been reached.

Tomorrow Saturday, from 8.30am to 12.30pm, the clinics will be offering a first dose of Pfizer, or a second dose to those who received a first dose before August 8th.

Both doses will also be offered at the Galway Racecourse facility on Sunday between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Those aged between 12 and 15 will require parental consent, and those attending alone will not be vaccinated.