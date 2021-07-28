Walk-in vaccination centres to open at Ballybrit and Clifden this weekend

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in vaccination centres are to be in operation in Ballybrit and Clifden from this weekend.

The HSE has revealed the details of the locations of all the walk-in vaccination centres on their website.

The Clifden satellite vaccination base will be open for walk-ins at Clifden Community School and the Galway Racecourse base will also take walk-ins.

A number will open nationwide this weekend for those over the age of 16.

It comes as 70% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid 19 and 85 per cent have received their first dose.

Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, says those attending do not need an appointment.